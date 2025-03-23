India Enforces Anti-dumping Measures on Chinese Imports

India has taken a significant step to shield its domestic industries by imposing anti-dumping duties on five Chinese imports, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, as of this month.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies concluded that these goods were being sold at unreasonably low rates in the Indian market, prompting the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to levy the duties for up to five years.

Ranging from USD 276 to USD 1,732 per tonne, the tariffs cover Soft Ferrite Cores, Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid, and Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin, among others, to establish a fair competitive environment for Indian producers.

