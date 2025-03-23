Left Menu

India Enforces Anti-dumping Measures on Chinese Imports

India has introduced anti-dumping duties on five Chinese goods, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, to protect domestic industries from underpriced imports. The duties, ranging up to USD 1,732 per tonne, follow investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. These measures aim to maintain fair trade practices and support local producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:04 IST
India Enforces Anti-dumping Measures on Chinese Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a significant step to shield its domestic industries by imposing anti-dumping duties on five Chinese imports, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, as of this month.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies concluded that these goods were being sold at unreasonably low rates in the Indian market, prompting the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to levy the duties for up to five years.

Ranging from USD 276 to USD 1,732 per tonne, the tariffs cover Soft Ferrite Cores, Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid, and Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin, among others, to establish a fair competitive environment for Indian producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025