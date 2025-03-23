India Enforces Anti-dumping Measures on Chinese Imports
India has introduced anti-dumping duties on five Chinese goods, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, to protect domestic industries from underpriced imports. The duties, ranging up to USD 1,732 per tonne, follow investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. These measures aim to maintain fair trade practices and support local producers.
India has taken a significant step to shield its domestic industries by imposing anti-dumping duties on five Chinese imports, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, as of this month.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies concluded that these goods were being sold at unreasonably low rates in the Indian market, prompting the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to levy the duties for up to five years.
Ranging from USD 276 to USD 1,732 per tonne, the tariffs cover Soft Ferrite Cores, Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid, and Poly Vinyl Chloride Paste Resin, among others, to establish a fair competitive environment for Indian producers.
