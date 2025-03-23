Left Menu

Chinese Diamond Market Recovery Signals Optimism for India's Gem Industry

The recovery in China's diamond market, valued at USD 9 billion, brings hope to the Indian diamond industry weakened by China's economic slowdown and lower marriage rates. The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) notes early signs of market recovery, prompting optimism for growth in India's diamond exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Optimism is rising among Indian diamond manufacturers as signs of recovery in China's diamond market emerge. The industry faced challenges due to China's economic slowdown and declining marriage rates, which dampened demand.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) reports that stabilizing diamond prices and renewed demand in China offer a glimmer of hope for India's export sector. The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show saw significant participation from India, highlighting its adaptation and strategic moves to bolster exports.

Market dynamics are shifting, with a notable interest in smaller diamonds affecting manufacturing trends. While a full recovery seems distant, the gradual resurgence in the Chinese market, along with interest from other emerging markets, ushers in potential growth for India's gem and jewelry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

