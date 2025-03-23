Relief for Haryana Traders: One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 Launched

In an effort to boost economic activity and state revenue, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 on Sunday. The initiative aims to provide substantial relief to traders and shopkeepers across the state.

Speaking from Kurukshetra, Saini emphasized the importance of a transparent taxation system for economic prosperity, highlighting that a simple tax structure benefits traders, entrepreneurs, and investors, ultimately driving rapid economic growth.

The scheme offers a rebate of up to Rs 1 lakh for taxpayers with dues up to Rs 10 lakh and remains open for six months. It includes provisions for different payment slabs for those who owe more, with the aim of reducing outstanding taxes and related litigation.

