Relief for Haryana Traders: One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 Launched

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has introduced the One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 for traders and shopkeepers, aimed at providing relief to taxpayers with outstanding dues. This initiative is part of a broader effort to create a transparent and equitable taxation system, boosting economic activity and revenue collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to boost economic activity and state revenue, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the One Time Settlement Scheme-2025 on Sunday. The initiative aims to provide substantial relief to traders and shopkeepers across the state.

Speaking from Kurukshetra, Saini emphasized the importance of a transparent taxation system for economic prosperity, highlighting that a simple tax structure benefits traders, entrepreneurs, and investors, ultimately driving rapid economic growth.

The scheme offers a rebate of up to Rs 1 lakh for taxpayers with dues up to Rs 10 lakh and remains open for six months. It includes provisions for different payment slabs for those who owe more, with the aim of reducing outstanding taxes and related litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

