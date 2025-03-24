Left Menu

Crisis Averted: Crane Malfunction Causes Expressway Mishap in Saharanpur

Two labourers were injured in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as a concrete girder fell during the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The mishap was caused by a crane’s string wire breaking. NHAI assured a detailed investigation and praised traffic diversion arrangements that prevented further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:33 IST
Crisis Averted: Crane Malfunction Causes Expressway Mishap in Saharanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers sustained injuries after a concrete girder of the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway collapsed on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The mishap reportedly occurred when a machine was shifting the pillar, which led to injuries in the legs of the workers, one of whom fractured his leg.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), no individual remains trapped under the fallen structure. Narendra Singh, NHAI's Project Director for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Project, explained that a crane string wire failure during girder launch caused the catastrophe. Fortunately, the project's traffic diversion measures succeeded in averting any fatalities.

An expert committee commissioned by NHAI in New Delhi will perform a thorough technical investigation to determine the causes of the crane malfunction. Meanwhile, the project's contractor is covering the medical expenses of the injured. With safety as a priority, further precautions are set to be enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025