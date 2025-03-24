Crisis Averted: Crane Malfunction Causes Expressway Mishap in Saharanpur

Two labourers sustained injuries after a concrete girder of the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway collapsed on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The mishap reportedly occurred when a machine was shifting the pillar, which led to injuries in the legs of the workers, one of whom fractured his leg.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), no individual remains trapped under the fallen structure. Narendra Singh, NHAI's Project Director for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Project, explained that a crane string wire failure during girder launch caused the catastrophe. Fortunately, the project's traffic diversion measures succeeded in averting any fatalities.

An expert committee commissioned by NHAI in New Delhi will perform a thorough technical investigation to determine the causes of the crane malfunction. Meanwhile, the project's contractor is covering the medical expenses of the injured. With safety as a priority, further precautions are set to be enforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)