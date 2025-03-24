Amazon India's Bold Move: Zero Referral Fees to Empower Small Sellers

In a significant move to bolster small business growth, Amazon India announced it would abolish referral fees on products priced below Rs 300. This initiative affects over 1.2 crore products, allowing sellers to expand their offerings and present more competitive pricing.

The company has also introduced new, reduced flat-rate shipping charges, which start at Rs 65. By reducing these costs from Rs 77, Amazon aims to make its platform more attractive for sellers leveraging external fulfillment services like Easy Ship and Seller Flex.

Amazon's reduction in fees extends to handling charges for lightweight items under 1 kg, potentially saving sellers up to 90% on costs for additional product units. These measures, effective from April 2025, are set to enhance marketplace dynamics and seller profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)