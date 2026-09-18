Thailand’s Next Growth Push Puts Better Jobs, Stronger Firms and Resilience First

Thailand's next stage of growth will depend on how well its businesses compete, whether workers can find better jobs and how effectively the country prepares for economic and climate pressures. A new World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework for FY2027–FY2032, discussed by its Board of Executive Directors, sets out support for reforms and investment to help Thailand build a more competitive and resilient economy.

The framework deepens a partnership spanning more than 75 years, combining knowledge and reform support with selective government financing and private investment to support Thailand's progress toward high-income status. Its priorities align with the country's long-term development goals and the forthcoming 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan for 2028–2032, connecting the partnership to Thailand's own plans for growth.

Helping Businesses Grow and Create Better Jobs

A more competitive private sector is one of the framework's two central outcomes, with support designed to help Thai firms become more productive, innovate and adopt digital technologies. Expanding access to finance for small businesses and helping companies compete in regional and global markets are important parts of that effort, giving firms more room to invest and develop new opportunities.

Advanced manufacturing, sustainable tourism, digital value chains and agribusiness have been identified as sectors with strong potential to generate jobs. Support for skills development, sustainable finance and innovation will accompany these priorities, connecting business growth with the capabilities and funding companies need to expand and offer better employment.

Arnaud Dupoizat, IFC Regional Director for East Asia, said the partnership would bring together the strengths of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. Their combined work will support reforms and investments intended to mobilize private capital, raise productivity and help Thai businesses grow.

Stronger Infrastructure and Protection From Shocks

The framework's second central outcome is greater resilience, supported by investment and reforms covering water, transport and energy infrastructure, disaster preparedness and social protection. Flood and drought resilience in the Chao Phraya basin is a specific priority, addressing risks that can disrupt communities, businesses and economic activity.

Transport improvements will seek to connect firms and workers in less-developed regions with national markets, making economic opportunity more accessible beyond the country's strongest growth centres. Support for secondary cities and regional economic corridors reflects a broader effort to spread growth more evenly, allowing more places to contribute to and benefit from Thailand's development.

Stronger revenue systems and more efficient public spending are part of the effort to strengthen Thailand's public finances, helping establish a firmer financial foundation for growth and resilience. The focus on infrastructure, preparedness and social protection recognises that business expansion needs dependable services and systems that help people manage disruption.

Turning Shared Priorities Into Practical Action

The partnership draws on momentum from the Bangkok Business Summit 2026, where public and private sector leaders expressed support for Thailand's economic transformation. Consultations with Thai stakeholders for the World Bank Group's flagship report, Building Thailand's Future Today, also helped shape its priorities, with the framework seeking to translate those discussions into reforms and investment through cooperation with existing mechanisms such as the Joint Public-Private Committee.

Stephen N. Ndegwa, World Bank Division Director for Thailand and Myanmar, described the summit as evidence of a shared commitment to moving from identifying problems to delivering results. The framework gives that commitment a practical direction through investment, stronger firms, better jobs and resilience, with Thailand's preparations to host the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok from October 12–18 providing another opportunity to present its priorities and strengthen development partnerships.