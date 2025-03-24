Natixis CIB: Leading the Way to Sustainable Banking in Bangalore

Natixis Global Services (India) Private Limited, a branch of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), has expanded its operations with a new office in Bangalore's Bagmane Solarium City. This strategic relocation reflects the institution's commitment to consolidating office spaces, boosting operational efficiency, and minimizing environmental impact.

Central to this development is the focus on sustainability, as the office operates in a LEED Gold Certified building. With 85% of energy needs met via renewable sources, predominately solar, Natixis CIB plans to achieve full reliance on green solar energy by Q2 2026. This initiative is aimed at significantly cutting down CO2 emissions and aligns with the firm's broader resource management strategies, including water use reduction and waste management.

The new office space not only embodies sustainability but also adheres to Natixis CIB's deep commitment to ESG and DEI principles. Collaborations with partners like the Forward Foundation, PeriFerry, Mitti Café, and Mental Health First Aiders India further emphasize the firm's dedication to community engagement and social responsibility, acknowledging their strategic role in advancing Natixis CIB's values.

