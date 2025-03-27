Moroccan Economy Shows Resilience with Projected 3.6% Growth Amid Structural Reforms

In 2024, Morocco's economy demonstrated remarkable resilience despite facing multiple challenges, including the persistent impacts of drought, inflationary pressures, and a slow recovery from post-pandemic disruptions. The country’s overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed to 3.2 percent in 2024, primarily due to the adverse effects of the drought on the agricultural sector. However, the non-agricultural economy continued to show positive growth, expanding at an estimated rate of 3.8 percent. This performance reflects the revitalization of the industrial sector and a rebound in gross capital formation.

One of the most notable improvements in Morocco’s economy was a sharp decline in inflation, which fell below 1 percent by the end of 2024. This allowed Bank Al-Maghrib to begin easing its monetary policy, further bolstering economic activity. Morocco’s external position also remains stable, supported by moderate current account deficits, which are being financed by growing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows. Investor confidence remains strong, underpinned by Morocco’s strategic position in the region and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its economic fundamentals.

Despite these positive trends, the country continues to face significant socioeconomic challenges. The recent inflationary shock, exacerbated by rising food prices, has severely impacted the purchasing power of households, particularly the most vulnerable populations. This has contributed to a decline in consumer confidence, with indicators remaining below pre-crisis levels. The unemployment rate, while showing some signs of improvement, remains high, particularly among young people and women. The addition of approximately 162,000 jobs in urban labor markets in 2024 was a positive development, but this is still insufficient given the country’s growing working-age population, which has increased by over 10 percent over the past decade.

Job creation remains a critical issue for Morocco, especially considering that the growth rate of employment has lagged significantly behind population growth. Over the past decade, the employment rate has increased by just 1.5 percent, which highlights a significant gap between the supply of labor and the demand for jobs. This disparity is partly driven by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed impacts from recent structural reforms, and the low participation of women in the labor market. The need for targeted interventions, particularly for the youth demographic, is essential to ensure that Morocco’s growing workforce is adequately absorbed into the labor market.

Looking ahead, Morocco’s economy is expected to see a more robust growth trajectory in 2025, with GDP growth projected to accelerate to 3.6 percent. This growth will be driven in part by favorable climatic conditions, which should lead to a partial recovery in agricultural output. Agricultural GDP is projected to grow by 4.5 percent in 2025, although this will still represent a recovery from the losses incurred during the drought in 2024. Non-agricultural growth is expected to moderate slightly to 3.5 percent, primarily due to base effects from the previous year’s high growth rate.

The outlook for Morocco remains strong, with controlled inflation, a stable external position, and continued fiscal consolidation contributing to an overall positive economic climate. However, to sustain this growth trajectory, the country will need to prioritize a series of structural reforms aimed at addressing the challenges posed by the labor market and enhancing the overall business environment. According to Ahmadou Moustapha Ndiaye, the Division Director for the Maghreb and Malta at the World Bank, these reforms will be crucial for sustaining Morocco's growth and addressing the country’s ongoing employment challenges, particularly those affecting young Moroccans.

One of the focal points of the World Bank’s latest economic update for Morocco is the business climate. While Morocco has made significant strides in improving its regulatory frameworks and public services, it continues to lag behind in terms of operational efficiency. Areas of improvement highlighted in the report include reducing high costs and barriers to formal hiring, streamlining bureaucratic procedures, and enhancing digital processes, especially in areas like dispute resolution and insolvency services. These improvements are necessary to foster a more business-friendly environment that can support long-term economic growth.

The World Bank’s special focus chapter on Morocco’s business climate draws on the Business Ready report dataset, which was published in 2024. The report highlights the opportunities for reform and stresses that, despite its progress, Morocco must continue to modernize its regulatory and institutional frameworks. By implementing targeted reforms, Morocco can significantly enhance its business environment, thereby boosting investor confidence and creating a more inclusive job market.

In particular, addressing the inefficiencies in Morocco’s public service sector and regulatory frameworks could play a pivotal role in attracting more investment, both domestic and foreign. Moreover, addressing labor market issues, such as high youth unemployment and gender disparities in employment, will require not only reforms in the business environment but also a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to economic development.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the focus will be on continued modernization efforts and ensuring that the country’s economic policies are aligned with global best practices. The Moroccan government will need to address the root causes of unemployment and economic inequality while continuing to prioritize fiscal stability and inflation control. As Morocco moves forward, it is poised to leverage its strong external position, the potential for a recovering agricultural sector, and its growing industrial base to maintain positive economic momentum.

In conclusion, while Morocco’s economic outlook for 2025 remains favorable, the country must remain focused on addressing the critical structural challenges that have hindered its full economic potential. Targeted reforms aimed at improving the business environment, enhancing labor market outcomes, and fostering greater economic inclusivity will be essential for ensuring long-term, sustainable growth. The success of these reforms will determine whether Morocco can maintain its position as a resilient and growing economy in the Maghreb region.