PM Modi Pledges Development for Bihar with Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed dedication to Bihar's development through the Kosi Mechi Link Project under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. Cabinet approvals for infrastructure and electronic manufacturing initiatives aim to boost economic growth, reduce congestion, and enhance India's self-reliance in electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment to the comprehensive development of Bihar, following the inclusion of the state's Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP).

After the decision by the Union Cabinet he leads, PM Modi remarked that the scheme would provide crucial irrigation resources, expanding water distribution to a significant area and thus enhancing farmers' income. The project involves diverting surplus Kosi river water towards Bihar's Mahananda basin through an upgraded Eastern Kosi Main Canal.

In addition, the Cabinet's approval of the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor is set to improve traffic flow while fostering economic development. Modi also announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme would bolster job creation and innovation, driving investments and contributing to India's self-reliance. The economic impact is further supported by continued fertilizer subsidies ensuring food security.

