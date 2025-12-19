Left Menu

Tragedy at Bondi: Hanukkah Event Turns Fatal as Heroes Emerge

A mass shooting at Bondi Beach targeting a Hanukkah event led to 15 deaths and highlighted acts of bravery among the victims. The tragic incident saw individuals protecting others, spanning ages from 10 to 87. Funerals have begun as investigations continue into the motivations behind the attack.

Updated: 19-12-2025 05:03 IST
Tragedy at Bondi: Hanukkah Event Turns Fatal as Heroes Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach during an event for the Jewish festival of Hanukkah claimed 15 lives. Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87, including a courageous couple who attempted to thwart the attackers. The community mourns as the alleged gunman's accomplice faces numerous charges.

Among the fallen heroes was Adam Smyth, a father of four, and Boris Gurman, who confronted the assailant, saving many lives. Edith Brutman, remembered for her noble heart, attended the event with friend Tibor Weitzen, who died shielding her during the terrifying ordeal.

Reuven Morrison bravely tried to stop the violence, while Rabbi Eli Schlanger gave his life protecting his family. French national Dan Elkayam, celebrating at the festival, also perished. The community, united in grief, pays tribute to the victims' selflessness and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

