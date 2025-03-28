Karnataka Milk Price Hike Stirs Controversy

The Karnataka government's decision to increase milk prices has sparked intense backlash, with opposition leader R Ashoka accusing the ruling Congress of exploiting consumers. The price hikes have amounted to Rs 9 per litre since Congress took power, with Ashoka labeling them as acts of 'looting.'

The most recent hike of Rs 4 per litre is set to take effect on April 1. Similarly, electricity surcharges will increase, stirring further dissatisfaction among residents. Ashoka criticized the timing of these hikes, pointing out their proximity to the Ugadi festival.

While the government claims the increases were necessary and driven by external factors, critics argue they mislead voters with promises they have failed to keep since the elections. Ashoka emphasized the deceptive nature of the budget, calling for accountability and transparency before economic stability is compromised further.

(With inputs from agencies.)