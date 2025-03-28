Left Menu

Rs 4,011 Crore Boost for Rural Development: A Push for Connectivity

The central government has released Rs 4,011 crore to aid rural development through new roads and bridges. The funding includes significant infrastructure projects under various schemes across several states, aimed at improving rural connectivity and support for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:30 IST
Rs 4,011 Crore Boost for Rural Development: A Push for Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has announced a substantial Rs 4,011 crore grant dedicated to rural development initiatives across the country. This financial boost was revealed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a press conference on Friday, highlighting the progress on rural infrastructure projects.

Under the funding, 231 roads and 96 bridges have been sanctioned, said Chouhan, the minister of rural development. The allocations include 41 roads in Puducherry, while Madhya Pradesh will benefit from 377 roads sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme.

Significant allocations have also been made for other states, including road projects in Tripura, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G) has witnessed substantial financial contributions for multiple states, ensuring infrastructure enhancements and connectivity improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025