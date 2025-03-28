Rs 4,011 Crore Boost for Rural Development: A Push for Connectivity

The central government has announced a substantial Rs 4,011 crore grant dedicated to rural development initiatives across the country. This financial boost was revealed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a press conference on Friday, highlighting the progress on rural infrastructure projects.

Under the funding, 231 roads and 96 bridges have been sanctioned, said Chouhan, the minister of rural development. The allocations include 41 roads in Puducherry, while Madhya Pradesh will benefit from 377 roads sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme.

Significant allocations have also been made for other states, including road projects in Tripura, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G) has witnessed substantial financial contributions for multiple states, ensuring infrastructure enhancements and connectivity improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)