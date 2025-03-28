Maharashtra's Financial Dilemma: Crop Loan Waiver Deferred
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the state's current financial constraints prevent a crop loan waiver. At an event, he urged farmers to continue repaying loans. Highlighting budget allocations, he emphasized financial realities and urged timely loan repayments, despite political promises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the state's current financial constraints do not allow for a crop loan waiver, urging farmers to make timely repayments instead of waiting for government relief.
Speaking in Baramati, Pawar, the state's finance minister, highlighted that while promises were made in the election manifesto, financial realities must be acknowledged.
He detailed budget allocations, including Rs 45,000 crore for welfare programs, emphasizing the need for responsible fiscal management amid competing demands on state resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
