Left Menu

FAA Probes Near Collision Between Delta Jet and Air Force Planes

The FAA is investigating a close call between a Delta Air Lines flight and a U.S. Air Force jet near Reagan Washington National Airport. The Delta flight received a collision warning just as Air Force jets were en route to Arlington National Cemetery, prompting immediate corrective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:33 IST
FAA Probes Near Collision Between Delta Jet and Air Force Planes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an investigation into a near collision incident that occurred on Friday. The encounter involved a Delta Air Lines flight, specifically Delta Flight 2389, and a U.S. Air Force jet in the airspace near Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to the FAA, Delta Flight 2389, manned by an Airbus A319 and headed for Minneapolis, was given clearance for takeoff at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET. At the same time, four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were approaching the vicinity en route to perform a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Delta aircraft's cockpit received a collision warning alert, indicating the proximity of another aircraft. Air traffic controllers quickly issued corrective instructions to both the Delta flight and the Air Force jets to avert a potential mid-air collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025