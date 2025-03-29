FAA Probes Near Collision Between Delta Jet and Air Force Planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an investigation into a near collision incident that occurred on Friday. The encounter involved a Delta Air Lines flight, specifically Delta Flight 2389, and a U.S. Air Force jet in the airspace near Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to the FAA, Delta Flight 2389, manned by an Airbus A319 and headed for Minneapolis, was given clearance for takeoff at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET. At the same time, four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were approaching the vicinity en route to perform a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Delta aircraft's cockpit received a collision warning alert, indicating the proximity of another aircraft. Air traffic controllers quickly issued corrective instructions to both the Delta flight and the Air Force jets to avert a potential mid-air collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)