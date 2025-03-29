Left Menu

Adani Group's Strategic Moves: New Leadership at Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has appointed Vinod Bahety as CEO and Ajay Kapur as managing director, effective April 1, 2025. Other key appointments include Rakesh Tiwary as CFO and Praveen Garg as Non-Executive Independent Director. These changes aim to strengthen the company's position in the competitive cement industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:31 IST
Adani Group's Strategic Moves: New Leadership at Ambuja Cements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic leadership overhaul, Ambuja Cements, a division of the Adani Group, has appointed Vinod Bahety as its new CEO, with Ajay Kapur taking on the role of managing director. These shifts are scheduled to take effect starting April 1, 2025.

The company has also announced Rakesh Tiwary as its new Chief Financial Officer and Praveen Garg as a Non-Executive Independent Director. Additionally, ACC, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, revealed that Bahety will replace Kapur as the whole-time director and CEO, effective on the same date.

The Adani Group, which entered the cement market in 2022 by acquiring Ambuja Cement, is expanding its presence through strategic acquisitions. The group, aiming for a 140 million tonnes per annum capacity by FY28, is positioning itself to rival industry leader UltraTech, a part of the Aditya Birla Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025