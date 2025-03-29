Adani Group's Strategic Moves: New Leadership at Ambuja Cements
Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has appointed Vinod Bahety as CEO and Ajay Kapur as managing director, effective April 1, 2025. Other key appointments include Rakesh Tiwary as CFO and Praveen Garg as Non-Executive Independent Director. These changes aim to strengthen the company's position in the competitive cement industry.
In a strategic leadership overhaul, Ambuja Cements, a division of the Adani Group, has appointed Vinod Bahety as its new CEO, with Ajay Kapur taking on the role of managing director. These shifts are scheduled to take effect starting April 1, 2025.
The company has also announced Rakesh Tiwary as its new Chief Financial Officer and Praveen Garg as a Non-Executive Independent Director. Additionally, ACC, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cement, revealed that Bahety will replace Kapur as the whole-time director and CEO, effective on the same date.
The Adani Group, which entered the cement market in 2022 by acquiring Ambuja Cement, is expanding its presence through strategic acquisitions. The group, aiming for a 140 million tonnes per annum capacity by FY28, is positioning itself to rival industry leader UltraTech, a part of the Aditya Birla Group.
