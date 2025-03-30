States' Capital Outlay Decline: Focus Shifts to Emerging Sectors in 2025-26

In 2025, state budgets indicate a slowdown in capital outlay growth, reflecting a trend seen in the Union budget, according to Elara Capital. The analysis highlights an expected 15.9% dip in states' capital outlay for 2025-26, compared to a 23.4% average in previous years.

Despite the reduction, capital outlay as a percentage of GSDP remains stable at 2.8%. However, Elara Capital's report notes only 54.3% of revised estimates were spent by January this fiscal year, casting doubt on achieving the 2024-25 target. Key investment areas for 2025-26 have shifted from roads to sectors like water supply, sanitation, digital infrastructure, and irrigation.

Some states show varied capital outlay trends for 2025-26. Maharashtra forecasts an 11.1% decline, while Andhra Pradesh projects a significant 68.8% increase. While Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh see cuts, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh plan more aggressive investments.

