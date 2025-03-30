Goa's Ambitious Path to 'Viksit Goa' by 2037

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confidently declared that the state's ambitious Rs 28,163 crore budget for 2025-26 will be fully implemented, setting the course for a 'Viksit Goa' by 2037. This vision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

During discussions with PTI, Sawant highlighted the successful implementation of 95 percent of the proposals from the 2024-25 budget. The Action Taken Report outlining this success was presented in the last budget session. Sawant took office as chief minister on March 28, 2022, following a victory in the assembly elections.

The budget anticipates funding from traditional sources like tax and VAT, with additional revenue from mining and new projects like the Manohar International Airport. With strong backing from the central government, including a Rs 1,500 crore interest-free loan, Sawant is optimistic about achieving Goa's development goals ahead of Modi's national timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)