Odisha Train Derailment: Swift Response Prevents Casualties

On Sunday, an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district, bringing emergency response teams into swift action. The incident involved eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, which derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to Ashok Kumar Mishra, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway. Immediate measures were taken to address the situation, including the notification of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire services. A relief train was dispatched to the site promptly.

Frontline officers and support staff reached the site to offer assistance. Helplines were established, helping coordinate efforts to transport stranded passengers safely to their destinations. The authorities' preparedness and rapid response are commendable in averting greater crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)