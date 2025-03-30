Left Menu

Odisha Train Derailment: Swift Response Prevents Casualties

An express train derailed in Cuttack, Odisha. Although eleven coaches were involved, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Authorities quickly mobilized resources, including relief trains and helplines, to assist affected passengers. The prompt response highlights effective emergency management by railway officials and services.

Updated: 30-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:58 IST
On Sunday, an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district, bringing emergency response teams into swift action. The incident involved eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, which derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to Ashok Kumar Mishra, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway. Immediate measures were taken to address the situation, including the notification of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire services. A relief train was dispatched to the site promptly.

Frontline officers and support staff reached the site to offer assistance. Helplines were established, helping coordinate efforts to transport stranded passengers safely to their destinations. The authorities' preparedness and rapid response are commendable in averting greater crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

