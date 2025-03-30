Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Bilateral Trade Relations

India and the US are progressing towards a bilateral trade agreement focusing initially on goods, followed by services. The initiative aims to conclude its first phase by fall 2024. Both nations are negotiating sector-specific terms amid America's threat of reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners, including India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:03 IST
India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Bilateral Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are set to embark on a significant bilateral trade agreement, with a focus on goods in the first phase and services to follow, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The target for concluding this initial phase is set for the fall period of September to October this year.

These developments occur amid ongoing discussions about reciprocal tariffs threatened by the US on April 2. The recent talks, which concluded on March 29, involved senior officials from both countries. A US team led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, has been laying down the agreement's framework, aiming to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The trade talks have gained momentum, especially after US President Donald Trump publicly commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, describing him as a 'very smart man.' The US seeks duty concessions on industrial goods, automobiles, and agricultural products, while India is looking to secure benefits for its labor-intensive sectors like textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025