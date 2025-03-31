Left Menu

Shibashish Roy Takes the Helm at Croma: A New Era Begins

Croma, the retail chain of Tata Group, announced Shibashish Roy as its new CEO & MD, effective April 1. With over 20 years of experience, Roy has been integral to Croma's growth. Key priorities include increasing market share and profitability for the fiscal year 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership shift, Croma, the prominent retail chain under Tata Group, has appointed Shibashish Roy as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective from April 1.

Roy, who was originally named CEO in November 2024, has effectively transitioned into his new role, working closely with outgoing Managing Director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025.

Roy, boasting over two decades of experience within Tata Group companies, has played a crucial role in enhancing Croma's market presence and refining its customer service strategies. His leadership aims to prioritize market share expansion and profitability for the fiscal year 2026, as confirmed by a company statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

