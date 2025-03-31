Dalmia Bharat Boosts Cement Production Capacity in Eastern India

Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL), India's fourth-largest cement producer, celebrated a significant milestone on Monday by reaching a production capacity of 49.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) within FY25.

This achievement was marked by the commencement of commercial operations at its Rohtas Cement Works plant in Bihar, where an additional 0.5 MTPA was added, bringing the plant's total capacity to 1.6 MTPA. This strategic Rs 96 crore investment underscores DBL's focus on bolstering its presence in the Eastern region.

According to Managing Director & CEO Puneet Dalmia, the expansion enhances DBL's capability to meet the infrastructure demands in the East, spanning roads, railways, and airports, while contributing to economic growth and employment. The initiative marks another step towards DBL's ambitious goal of scaling to 110-130 MTPA by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)