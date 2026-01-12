SVC Bank Celebrates 120 Years of Cooperative Banking Legacy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – SVC Bank, originally known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Ltd, has marked its 120th year of operations, commemorating its longstanding commitment to ethical banking and financial inclusivity. Established in 1906, the bank stands firm on cooperative principles, evolving to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

In its anniversary celebration, SVC Bank reiterated its focus on governance improvements, digital expansions, and enhancing customer experiences. Over the years, the bank has significantly broadened its services supporting MSMEs, retail customers, and financial inclusion initiatives.

SVC Bank also honoured its employees for their contributions, alongside launching digital initiatives to further bolster its banking services. With a vast network and a robust financial status, SVC reflects on its past achievements and eyes future growth, driven by innovation and core cooperative values.

