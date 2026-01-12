Left Menu

Tehran-Washington Communication Channels: Diplomatic Pathways Amid Protests

Despite public tensions, lines of communication between Tehran and Washington remain open. This includes channels like the U.S. special envoy and Switzerland as an intermediary, as per Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Iran responds to messages amid nuclear negotiations and ongoing protests.

Despite rising tensions and ongoing protests, communication lines between Tehran and Washington remain open. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that avenues such as a U.S. special envoy and traditional intermediaries, including Switzerland, are functional.

The situation is compounded by U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Sunday that Iran had reached out to negotiate its nuclear program. This claim adds another layer of complexity to the already delicate situation.

Baghaei emphasized that while Iran is committed to diplomacy, 'contradictory messages' from the United States have created ambiguity. As both nations navigate these diplomatic waters, protests continue to surge in Tehran.

