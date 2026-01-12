Tehran-Washington Communication Channels: Diplomatic Pathways Amid Protests
Despite public tensions, lines of communication between Tehran and Washington remain open. This includes channels like the U.S. special envoy and Switzerland as an intermediary, as per Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. Iran responds to messages amid nuclear negotiations and ongoing protests.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Despite rising tensions and ongoing protests, communication lines between Tehran and Washington remain open. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that avenues such as a U.S. special envoy and traditional intermediaries, including Switzerland, are functional.
The situation is compounded by U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Sunday that Iran had reached out to negotiate its nuclear program. This claim adds another layer of complexity to the already delicate situation.
Baghaei emphasized that while Iran is committed to diplomacy, 'contradictory messages' from the United States have created ambiguity. As both nations navigate these diplomatic waters, protests continue to surge in Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Washington
- communication
- diplomacy
- Iran
- Trump
- nuclear
- negotiations
- protests
- envoy
ALSO READ
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela
Iran's Protest Crisis: Negotiations Amidst Turmoil
Fed's Independence Under Siege: Trump vs. Powell Escalates in 2026