Left Menu

European Markets React to Trump's Global Tariff Threats

European shares hit a two-month low as investors sought safer assets following U.S. Trump's global tariff proposals. The STOXX 600 index dropped amid fears of worldwide economic slowdown. Investors brace for reciprocal tariffs, impacting GDP forecasts and central bank rate predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:55 IST
European Markets React to Trump's Global Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached a two-month low on Monday as investors retreated from risky positions following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs targeting all nations, raising fears of a global economic downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined by 0.8% as of 0802 GMT, marking its fourth consecutive session of losses. The region's volatility index hit a two-week high, while Wall Street futures indicated a lower opening. Trump's recent comments led investors to seek refuge in gold and the Japanese yen.

Analysts expect retaliatory tariffs from U.S. trade partners starting April 2, after Trump's tariffs on aluminum, steel, and autos, including heightened tariffs on Chinese goods. The aggressive tariff environment led Goldman Sachs to lower its GDP forecasts for the U.S. and euro area. Traders are now anticipating a 65 basis point rate cut from the ECB by the end of 2025, up from last week's 61 basis points prediction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025