Raaga Experience Unveils 'The Temple Series': A Quintessential Tribute to Indian Classical Music

On March 29, 2025, Raaga Experience began its ambitious 'The Temple Series' with a vibrant event at Sanatan Dharam Mandir in New Delhi, marking a significant moment for Indian classical music. The series aims to blend music with spirituality in historic temples across India.

The inaugural event saw a riveting performance by the Anirudh Varma Collective, a group known for its profound musical renditions. They paid tribute to India's rich musical heritage, creating an evocative musical landscape for the attendees against the temple's serene backdrop. The 'Temple Series' seeks to deepen public appreciation of classical music through performances that intersect tradition and spirituality.

This initiative is part of Raaga Experience's broader vision to place Indian classical music on the global stage. Complementing this effort are 'Raaga Trails,' which offer music lovers meticulously crafted journeys across India, and 'Sound Scapes,' which integrate music with India's natural beauty. Raaga Experience stands as a beacon for celebrating and preserving India's artistic heritage through transformative cultural engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)