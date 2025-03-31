Left Menu

Raaga Experience Unveils 'The Temple Series': A Quintessential Tribute to Indian Classical Music

Raaga Experience recently launched 'The Temple Series' with an inaugural event at Sanatan Dharam Mandir, New Delhi, featuring the Anirudh Varma Collective. This series aims to honor Indian classical music and spirituality by hosting performances in historically significant temples, showcasing India's rich cultural legacy through immersive musical journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:30 IST
Raaga Experience Unveils 'The Temple Series': A Quintessential Tribute to Indian Classical Music
Raaga Experience presented The Temple Series--a soul-stirring performance by the Anirudh Varma Collective. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On March 29, 2025, Raaga Experience began its ambitious 'The Temple Series' with a vibrant event at Sanatan Dharam Mandir in New Delhi, marking a significant moment for Indian classical music. The series aims to blend music with spirituality in historic temples across India.

The inaugural event saw a riveting performance by the Anirudh Varma Collective, a group known for its profound musical renditions. They paid tribute to India's rich musical heritage, creating an evocative musical landscape for the attendees against the temple's serene backdrop. The 'Temple Series' seeks to deepen public appreciation of classical music through performances that intersect tradition and spirituality.

This initiative is part of Raaga Experience's broader vision to place Indian classical music on the global stage. Complementing this effort are 'Raaga Trails,' which offer music lovers meticulously crafted journeys across India, and 'Sound Scapes,' which integrate music with India's natural beauty. Raaga Experience stands as a beacon for celebrating and preserving India's artistic heritage through transformative cultural engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025