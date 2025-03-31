Left Menu

Swift Response: Magrahat Station Fire

A fire erupted at an unauthorized stall in Magrahat railway station, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. The minor blaze was quickly extinguished by railway officials using fire extinguishers. Train services in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section were temporarily halted but later resumed.

Swift Response: Magrahat Station Fire
A minor fire incident occurred at Magrahat railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday, stemming from an unauthorized vending stall. The fire alarm was raised at 2:48 pm on the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section of the Eastern Railway's Sealdah division, according to an official report.

Quick-thinking railway officials managed to extinguish the small blaze using fire extinguishers, ensuring safety and preventing further damage. The incident prompted a temporary halt in train services to address potential safety concerns.

After effectively managing the situation, train services in the affected section were promptly restored, minimizing disruptions for commuters and maintaining efficient railway operations.

