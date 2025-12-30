Eurostar Halts Train Services: Holiday Travel Disruption

Eurostar announced a suspension of its cross-Channel services from London on Tuesday, citing a power supply problem in the Channel Tunnel. This disruption has brought significant challenges to holiday travelers during the peak winter season.

The specific number of passengers affected remains unknown as Eurostar has been unable to provide a timeline for services to resume. On its website, the high-speed rail operator advised travelers to consider postponing their plans due to anticipated severe delays.

As one of Europe's busiest rail links is disrupted, the suspension impacts connections to major destinations including Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. Getlink, responsible for operating the tunnel infrastructure, has yet to comment on the situation.