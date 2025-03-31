Global Markets Plummet Amid Tariff Tensions: A Looming Recession Threat

Global stock markets experienced a significant downturn on Monday, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that tariffs would broadly apply to most countries. This announcement has escalated concerns about a looming global trade war potentially triggering an economic recession.

Trump's remarks suggested a departure from targeting only a few countries, implying that most trading partners could face increased levies. As a result, market analysts are bracing for imminent tariff declarations expected later this week, which could further shake global economies.

Investors reacted to these developments by seeking refuge in secure assets, such as bonds and gold, amid fears of market volatility. Economic experts, echoing these concerns, warn that unchecked policy volatility may heighten recession risks, prompting cautious stances in global financial markets.

