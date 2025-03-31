Left Menu

German Inflation Drop Signals ECB Policy Easing

German inflation fell to 2.3% in March, surpassing expectations and hinting at further policy easing by the European Central Bank (ECB). Core inflation decreased to 2.5%, sparking anticipation of the euro zone's data. The ECB's past rate cuts and rising import prices suggest potential economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German inflation saw a sharper decline than anticipated in March, dropping to 2.3% as reported by preliminary data from the federal statistics office.

This decline in consumer prices, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 2.4%, comes after February's 2.6% rate, calculated using EU harmonised data.

Core inflation also fell from 2.7% to 2.5%, prompting discussions ahead of the euro zone inflation report. Despite prior interest rate cuts, the ECB remains reticent about future moves, amid concerns over rising import prices and potential impacts on spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

