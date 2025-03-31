German Inflation Drop Signals ECB Policy Easing

German inflation saw a sharper decline than anticipated in March, dropping to 2.3% as reported by preliminary data from the federal statistics office.

This decline in consumer prices, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 2.4%, comes after February's 2.6% rate, calculated using EU harmonised data.

Core inflation also fell from 2.7% to 2.5%, prompting discussions ahead of the euro zone inflation report. Despite prior interest rate cuts, the ECB remains reticent about future moves, amid concerns over rising import prices and potential impacts on spending.

