German Inflation Drop Signals ECB Policy Easing
German inflation fell to 2.3% in March, surpassing expectations and hinting at further policy easing by the European Central Bank (ECB). Core inflation decreased to 2.5%, sparking anticipation of the euro zone's data. The ECB's past rate cuts and rising import prices suggest potential economic shifts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:39 IST
German inflation saw a sharper decline than anticipated in March, dropping to 2.3% as reported by preliminary data from the federal statistics office.
This decline in consumer prices, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 2.4%, comes after February's 2.6% rate, calculated using EU harmonised data.
Core inflation also fell from 2.7% to 2.5%, prompting discussions ahead of the euro zone inflation report. Despite prior interest rate cuts, the ECB remains reticent about future moves, amid concerns over rising import prices and potential impacts on spending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Navigates Tumultuous Week Amid Fiscal and Monetary Decisions
Euro Zone Government Bond Yields Mixed Amid Policy Announcements
Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Dance of Policies and Predictions
Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid Fed Projections
Euro Zone Growth Boosts European Stocks; Eyes on U.S. Tariff Decisions