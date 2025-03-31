Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Andhra Pradesh

A fatal accident in Andhra Pradesh claimed four lives, including a six-month-old infant. A family traveling for a naming ceremony met with tragedy when their car collided with a lorry on National Highway 216. Two family members survived and are receiving treatment.

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road mishap in Andhra Pradesh, four family members, including a six-month-old infant, lost their lives when their vehicle collided with a lorry. The incident took place on Monday evening in Krishna district, as reported by law enforcement.

Traveling from Tenali to Mopidevi Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy temple for an infant's naming ceremony, the family met with the accident on National Highway 216 near Puligadda village in Avanigadda mandal. According to Avanigadda Circle Inspector Yuva Kumar, the victims included 55-year-old G Ravindra Mohan Babu, his 50-year-old wife G Aruna, their grandson Satwik, who was five, and the infant.

Inspector Kumar stated that Ravindra, Aruna, and the infant succumbed immediately at the scene, while young Satwik passed away during medical care. The bereaved parents, G Sandeep and Pallavi, have been admitted to the Government hospital in Machilipatnam for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at the Government Hospital in Avanigadda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

