Royal Enfield Revs Up: Record Sales Surge in March 2024

Royal Enfield, a prominent mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, announced a 34% increase in sales for March 2024, reaching 1,01,021 units compared to 75,551 in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were recorded at 88,050 units, a 33% hike from March 2024's 66,044, while export figures showed a 36% growth with 12,971 units shipped abroad.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company celebrated a milestone of over 1 million units sold, an 11% rise from FY24. Royal Enfield's CEO, B Govindarajan, highlighted global expansion initiatives, including a new plant in Thailand and market entry in Bangladesh.

