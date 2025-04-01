Royal Enfield Revs Up: Record Sales Surge in March 2024
Royal Enfield reported a 34% rise in sales for March 2024 with 1,01,021 units sold, compared to 75,551 units last March. The annual sales for FY25 reached over 1 million units. Exports increased by 37%, marking significant expansion with a new plant in Thailand and entry into Bangladesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Royal Enfield, a prominent mid-size motorcycle manufacturer, announced a 34% increase in sales for March 2024, reaching 1,01,021 units compared to 75,551 in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were recorded at 88,050 units, a 33% hike from March 2024's 66,044, while export figures showed a 36% growth with 12,971 units shipped abroad.
For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company celebrated a milestone of over 1 million units sold, an 11% rise from FY24. Royal Enfield's CEO, B Govindarajan, highlighted global expansion initiatives, including a new plant in Thailand and market entry in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement