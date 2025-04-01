Star Health Insurance Shines with CM Excellence Award 2025

India's leading retail health insurance provider, Star Health Insurance, has been awarded the CM Excellence Award 2025, acknowledging its steadfast dedication to compliance and labor welfare standards.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Star Health Insurance, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stressing the importance of an ethical foundation for excellence in healthcare insurance. He highlighted the company's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that fosters employee success.

This award solidifies Star Health Insurance's leadership in corporate accountability and its efforts to establish new benchmarks in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)