Left Menu

Star Health Insurance Shines with CM Excellence Award 2025

Star Health Insurance has been awarded the CM Excellence Award 2025 for its commitment to compliance and labor-friendly practices. Anand Roy, MD & CEO, emphasized the company's focus on creating a fair and inclusive workplace, reinforcing its position as a leader in corporate accountability and employee welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:21 IST
Star Health Insurance Shines with CM Excellence Award 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's leading retail health insurance provider, Star Health Insurance, has been awarded the CM Excellence Award 2025, acknowledging its steadfast dedication to compliance and labor welfare standards.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Star Health Insurance, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stressing the importance of an ethical foundation for excellence in healthcare insurance. He highlighted the company's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that fosters employee success.

This award solidifies Star Health Insurance's leadership in corporate accountability and its efforts to establish new benchmarks in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025