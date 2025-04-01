Audi Drives into 2025 with Robust Sales Growth in India
Audi India reports a 17% sales growth in Q1 2025, crediting its diverse product line and supply chain recovery for success. Key models like the Audi Q7 and Q8 contributed significantly. The pre-owned car segment saw a 23% increase, reflecting Audi's strong market presence.
German luxury car manufacturer Audi announced a notable 17% increase in sales in the Indian market for the first quarter of 2025, recording 1,223 units sold.
This growth, compared to the same period last year, underscores Audi India's strategic focus on its diverse product portfolio and improved supply chain stability. Company representatives noted this as a testament to customer trust and product strength.
Prominent models like the Audi Q7 and Q8 played crucial roles in sustaining this momentum. Additionally, Audi's pre-owned car initiative, 'Audi Approved: plus', experienced a 23% rise in growth, strengthening the brand's foothold in India's luxury automotive sector.
