India and Chile Forge New Economic Partnership: Talks Signal Historic Bilateral Boost

India and Chile have initiated negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to enhance bilateral ties. The discussions took place during Chilean President Gabriel Boric's state visit to India, focusing on cooperation in trade, defence, and critical minerals. Both nations aim to establish resilient supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font have commenced negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, marking a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties between India and Chile. These high-level discussions occurred during President Boric's visit aimed at bolstering cooperation in various sectors.

Central to the talks was the exploration of partnerships in critical minerals and the establishment of resilient supply and value chains. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of Chile as a strategic partner in Latin America, referring to it as a gateway to Antarctica.

Furthermore, India expressed its willingness to share expertise in areas like digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, and railways, showcasing its commitment to mutual growth and collaboration in diverse fields.

