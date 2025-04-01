Sri Lanka's Economic Revival Under Dissanayake's Leadership

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka announced significant strides towards economic recovery under his administration, leading to the resumption of various foreign-funded projects in the country.

Speaking at a rally in Buttala, Dissanayake highlighted the halting of projects like the airport and highway due to financial constraints. With loans unattainable to complete them, many initiatives had previously been abandoned. However, economic stability has allowed these projects, including significant Japanese and Chinese developments, to restart.

Dissanayake emphasized the strengthening of the rupee, now at 300 to the US dollar compared to 400 previously, as evidence of economic progress. The government continues to advance economic reforms initiated by former President Wickremesinghe as it prepares for local council elections on May 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)