Hooters Struggles Amid Financial Turmoil

Hooters, the famed US restaurant chain known for its wings and wait-staff attire, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company, facing financial challenges, plans to remain operational while restructuring. Its original founders aim to purchase more locations, signaling a commitment to maintaining the brand amidst ongoing controversies.

Updated: 01-04-2025 17:19 IST
Hooters, the popular US restaurant chain recognized for its distinct wait-staff attire and chicken wings, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The motion was submitted by HOA Restaurant Group in the North Texas Bankruptcy Court, as the company grapples with mounting debts.

Despite its financial struggles, Hooters is determined to continue operations and find a resolution to its financial issues. A statement from the company highlighted efforts to strengthen its business, emphasizing a commitment to its customer base while aiming for long-term sustainability.

Hooters, established in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida, has faced various controversies and challenges, including a recent lawsuit settlement over racial discrimination. With strategic plans in motion, the company's founders are poised to acquire and manage more outlets, ensuring Hooters remains a key player in the restaurant industry.

