Hyundai Motor India Sees Sales Surge in March 2025

Hyundai Motor India reported a 3% increase in total sales for March 2025, with 67,320 units sold compared to 65,601 in March 2024. Domestic sales were slightly down, but exports rose. The company's fiscal year performance showed strong numbers, securing its position as a leading automaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:41 IST
Hyundai Motor India announced a noticeable rise in sales for March 2025, reporting a 3% year-on-year increase, reaching 67,320 units. This uptick comes despite a slight decline in domestic dispatches, which stood at 51,820 units compared to the previous year's 53,001 units.

Significantly, the automaker's exports grew from 12,600 units in March 2024 to 15,500 last month. Over the fiscal year, Hyundai retained its stronghold in the Indian market with total sales at 7,62,052 units, down marginally from 7,77,876 units in the previous year.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India, emphasized the company's sustained position as the second-largest passenger vehicle OEM in India. The successful launches of the Hyundai Creta Electric and the new Hyundai Alcazar bolstered their versatile SUV lineup this fiscal year.

