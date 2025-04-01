Left Menu

India and Netherlands Forge Strategic Partnership in High-Tech Arena

India and the Netherlands are set to finalize a strategic agreement to enhance cooperation in high-technology sectors such as semiconductors. The Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Veldkamp, highlighted India's geopolitical significance and expressed optimism about concluding an EU-India free trade pact, boosting bilateral trade and defense ties.

  Country:
  • India

India and the Netherlands are advancing towards solidifying a strategic agreement this year, aimed at fostering collaboration in high-technology sectors, including semiconductors. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp made this announcement on Tuesday during his visit to India.

In discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Veldkamp emphasized the significance of the Indo-Pacific region and the potential for enhanced cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, digital technologies, and youth migration. Veldkamp also revealed optimism about concluding an India-EU free trade agreement, which he believes will bolster bilateral trade significantly.

Furthermore, the Dutch foreign minister underscored the Netherlands' intention to expand defense cooperation with India, explicitly in the maritime domain, while maintaining cautious military exports to Pakistan. He affirmed his country's commitment to partnering with India across various sectors, including defense technology.

