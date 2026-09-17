Canada Seeks Historic EU Partnership: A New Chapter in Transatlantic Relations

In an unprecedented move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has endorsed a bold proposal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to establish Canada as the European Union’s first Associate Member. Speaking at the European Parliament, Carney emphasized that the initiative would forge a stronger transatlantic alliance grounded in shared democratic values.

Carney highlighted the alliance's potential as a blueprint for global governance. “A Canada-EU alliance,” he stated, “is not just about what we oppose, but what we stand for: freedom, solidarity, and prosperity. It’s a partnership resilient enough to uphold international law and ensure democracy flourishes.”

Addressing socio-economic integration, Carney argued for increased youth mobility and collaboration beyond trade and defence. “We must deepen our people-to-people ties,” he said, proposing seamless opportunities for citizens across the Atlantic. Carney dismissed notions of confrontation, focusing instead on mutual resilience, shared sovereignty, and joint progress.