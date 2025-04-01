India Boosts Trade with Maldives: New Export Quotas Announced

India has announced new export quotas for essential commodities shipped to the Maldives, underlining stronger bilateral trade ties. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed an updated list of exports including eggs, potatoes, and rice, for the fiscal year 2025-26.

This arrangement falls under the India-Maldives bilateral trade agreement, and the authorized exports are exempt from any current or future trade restrictions. The commodities will be routed through designated customs ports such as Mundra, Tuticorin, and Kandla.

The agreement also stipulates environmental protocols for the export of river sand and stone aggregate, addressing the Maldives' shortage for construction needs. CAPEXIL is tasked with ensuring compliance with environmental standards. Trade between both nations has seen a notable increase to USD 978.53 million in 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)