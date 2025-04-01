India's E-Mobility Surge: Over 1 Million EVs Sold in 2024-25

In a remarkable display of growth, India's e-mobility sector saw over 13 lakh electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers sold in the 2024-25 fiscal year. This surge, reported by the Heavy Industries Ministry, underscores the impact of favorable policies on the industry's expansion.

The sales figures reflect a 21% growth in electric two-wheelers and a 57% rise in electric three-wheelers, compared to the previous fiscal year. The increase highlights a growing trend towards eco-friendly transportation options among Indian consumers.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has also rolled out the PM E-DRIVE scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, aimed at bolstering the electric vehicle manufacturing eco-system until 2026. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy lauded the achievement as a testament to the government's commitment to a greener and self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)