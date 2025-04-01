Highways on High Alert: Increased Toll Charges Impact Commuters Nationwide

Commuters nationwide will face increased travel costs as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll hike of 4-5% on highways.

Effective from this Tuesday, the toll rate revision is an annual adjustment tied to inflation metrics, as stated by a senior highways ministry official.

However, experts suggest that this increase will not majorly impact truck rentals, which have already been adjusted owing to a rise in cargo transport demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)