Highways on High Alert: Increased Toll Charges Impact Commuters Nationwide

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked toll charges on national highways by an average of 4-5%. Effective from April 1, linked to inflation, this change impacts major routes. The increase is unlikely to affect truck rentals significantly as they had already risen due to increased cargo offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters nationwide will face increased travel costs as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a toll hike of 4-5% on highways.

Effective from this Tuesday, the toll rate revision is an annual adjustment tied to inflation metrics, as stated by a senior highways ministry official.

However, experts suggest that this increase will not majorly impact truck rentals, which have already been adjusted owing to a rise in cargo transport demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

