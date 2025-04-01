Left Menu

India and Chile Forge New Economic Pathways

India and Chile announced negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership as leaders Narendra Modi and Gabriel Boric Font discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, minerals, and health. They signed agreements including one on Antarctic cooperation and pledged to resolve global issues through dialogue.

India and Chile have initiated negotiations to establish a comprehensive economic partnership, a move that underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations. This announcement came after extensive talks between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font.

The discussions, which took place during President Boric's state visit to India, were aimed at enhancing collaboration in key sectors such as trade, defence, critical minerals, and health. Significantly, the leaders also shared a commitment to uphold a rules-based international order.

Highlighting a vision for cooperation in various fields, Modi expressed readiness to share India's expertise in digital infrastructure and renewable energy. Both countries encouraged bilateral defense cooperation and agreed to work on establishing resilient supply and value chains, particularly in critical minerals and agriculture.

