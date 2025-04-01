Karnataka's Diesel Tax Hike Sparks Controversy

The Karnataka government has announced an increase in the sales tax on diesel to 21.17%, which will take effect on Tuesday. This tax hike results in a Rs 2 per litre rise in diesel prices, now bringing the sale price to Rs 91.02.

Previously, the sales tax on diesel in Karnataka was reduced to 18.44% in June 2024. Despite this recent increase, the diesel price in Karnataka remains lower compared to states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

This policy decision has faced criticism from the opposition. R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, condemned the move, accusing the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of imposing undue financial strain on the populace by incrementally increasing prices on essential services and goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)