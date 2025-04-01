Mock Drills Enhance Safety Preparedness in National Capital Region Transport

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated a series of security mock drills to assess emergency preparedness and optimize response strategies, officials reported on Tuesday.

A recent passenger safety drill took place between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar underground stations, testing the readiness of operations teams, quick response teams (QRT), and fire departments. 'Mock drills enhance our strategies for swift action in critical scenarios,' the official noted.

The exercise simulated fire emergencies and passenger evacuations in a moving train, assessing collaboration among train operators, control rooms, QRT, and firefighters. Additional drills addressed overhead electrification breakdowns, featuring detailed evacuation protocols. Aimed at strengthening crisis response, drills also emphasize first aid and coordination with local hospitals, according to statement details.

(With inputs from agencies.)