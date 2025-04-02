Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital Performs Breakthrough Heart Surgery on 12-Year-Old

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai successfully treated a rare heart condition in a young girl through an intricate surgery. Led by Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, the procedure marked a milestone in treating Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy in children. The successful recovery has reignited the girl's dream of becoming a doctor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:39 IST
Kauvery Hospital Performs Breakthrough Heart Surgery on 12-Year-Old
12-Year-Old Girl Undergoes Life-Saving Heart Surgery at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai has successfully performed a life-saving surgery on a 12-year-old girl battling a rare genetic heart condition, setting a new benchmark in pediatric cardiac care. Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj led an expert team in executing an Extended Septal Myectomy, a complex procedure that marked a significant achievement in treating Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM) in children.

HOCM is a genetic disorder causing thickening of the heart muscle, posing severe risks especially in children. In this case, the presence of a Sub-Aortic Membrane further complicated her condition, bringing life-threatening symptoms such as fainting and chest pain. Despite these challenges, the medical team successfully removed the thickened muscle and resected the Sub-Aortic Membrane, using a Heart-Lung Machine under high-risk conditions.

Post-surgery, the young patient's recovery has been remarkable, swiftly moving out of the ICU in just 48 hours. Her rejuvenated health has reignited her dream of becoming a doctor. Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj expressed immense joy at the successful outcome, while Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj highlighted the hospital's commitment to patient-centric care and world-class treatments. Kauvery Hospital continues to lead in delivering compassionate, state-of-the-art medical care, transforming lives and restoring hope for patients and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025