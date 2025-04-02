Kauvery Hospital Performs Breakthrough Heart Surgery on 12-Year-Old

Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai has successfully performed a life-saving surgery on a 12-year-old girl battling a rare genetic heart condition, setting a new benchmark in pediatric cardiac care. Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj led an expert team in executing an Extended Septal Myectomy, a complex procedure that marked a significant achievement in treating Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM) in children.

HOCM is a genetic disorder causing thickening of the heart muscle, posing severe risks especially in children. In this case, the presence of a Sub-Aortic Membrane further complicated her condition, bringing life-threatening symptoms such as fainting and chest pain. Despite these challenges, the medical team successfully removed the thickened muscle and resected the Sub-Aortic Membrane, using a Heart-Lung Machine under high-risk conditions.

Post-surgery, the young patient's recovery has been remarkable, swiftly moving out of the ICU in just 48 hours. Her rejuvenated health has reignited her dream of becoming a doctor. Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj expressed immense joy at the successful outcome, while Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj highlighted the hospital's commitment to patient-centric care and world-class treatments. Kauvery Hospital continues to lead in delivering compassionate, state-of-the-art medical care, transforming lives and restoring hope for patients and their families.

