Dramatic Drop in Railway Accidents Marks New Era of Rail Safety
The Railway Safety record has notably improved, with incidents dropping to 81 from 400. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights efforts including technological advancements and procedural reforms to further decrease accidents. Continuous cooperation between state and federal railway police will enhance safety and address crime-related delays.
In a significant development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that railway accidents have decreased dramatically, with the number dropping to 81 in the last financial year from 400 previously.
Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw attributed this improvement to continuous technological and procedural interventions. Training enhancements are part of ongoing efforts to ensure greater safety across the railway network.
Addressing delays in filing FIRs related to railway crimes, the minister highlighted coordinated operations between the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force. Implementing zero FIR systems offers promising solutions to these challenges.
