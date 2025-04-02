Left Menu

Dramatic Drop in Railway Accidents Marks New Era of Rail Safety

The Railway Safety record has notably improved, with incidents dropping to 81 from 400. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights efforts including technological advancements and procedural reforms to further decrease accidents. Continuous cooperation between state and federal railway police will enhance safety and address crime-related delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:37 IST
Dramatic Drop in Railway Accidents Marks New Era of Rail Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that railway accidents have decreased dramatically, with the number dropping to 81 in the last financial year from 400 previously.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw attributed this improvement to continuous technological and procedural interventions. Training enhancements are part of ongoing efforts to ensure greater safety across the railway network.

Addressing delays in filing FIRs related to railway crimes, the minister highlighted coordinated operations between the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force. Implementing zero FIR systems offers promising solutions to these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025