Emerald Finance Bolsters Growth with Strategic Equity Infusion

In a significant move to fortify its financial standing, Emerald Finance Limited, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has allotted 7,65,090 equity shares. This allocation, conducted on a preferential basis at Rs131 per share, has effectively increased the company's equity capital from Rs33.78 Crore to Rs34.54 Crore.

The issuance saw participation from various investors, including the promoters who acquired 1,14,500 shares, along with Saint Capital Fund Mauritius and notable individuals like Rajesh Jain, founding partner of KPMG in India and Africa, and Vishnu Sultania, an advisor to the United Nations and one of India's top 100 CFOs.

This infusion of capital is aimed at strengthening Emerald Finance's foothold in retail and MSME lending and boosting its digital Early-Wage-Access product. The strategic capital increase underscores investors' confidence in the company's growth potential and its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)