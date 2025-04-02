Maersk Navigates Uncertain Waters Amid Tariff Tensions

Denmark's Maersk, a leading container shipping group, reports robust U.S. demand this year despite impending U.S. tariffs clouding the larger economic picture. On Wednesday, the shipping giant maintained its prediction of U.S. growth, even as President Trump prepared to announce new reciprocal tariffs against countries taxing U.S. goods.

Maersk's market outlook suggests U.S. growth remains a central expectation, though geopolitical uncertainties could muddy economic clarity. The company warned that looming U.S. tariffs might alter global trade flows despite a strong start to the year. It is closely watching initial signs of a potentially slowing momentum that could affect global supply chains.

The company expressed concern over a four-month decline in U.S. consumer confidence, noting that reactions to financial uncertainty might lead to cautious spending, further influencing the global economy. In preparation for tariffs, companies have increased their inventories, reflecting broader market caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)