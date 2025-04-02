Left Menu

India's Coal Production and Dispatch Surges to New Heights in FY 2024-25

The Ministry of Coal reported record-breaking coal production and dispatch figures for FY 2024-25, with total production hitting 190.95 million tonnes, a 29.79% increase from the previous year. The surge reflects the sector's crucial role in powering India's industries and advancing towards energy self-reliance and green development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:47 IST
India's Coal Production and Dispatch Surges to New Heights in FY 2024-25
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for India's energy sector, the Ministry of Coal has announced a new record in coal production and dispatch for the financial year 2024-25. According to official data, coal production soared to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking an impressive 29.79% growth from last year's 147.11 MT.

Coal dispatches also experienced a significant uptake, reaching 190.42 MT, up by 33.36% from the previous fiscal year's 142.79 MT. This achievement underscores the sector's resilience and efficiency, which are pivotal in meeting the energy demands of power, steel, and cement industries across the nation.

The stellar performance is credited to both captive and commercial mines. Captive mines reported a growth of 24.72% in production and 27.76% in dispatch, while commercial mines exhibited remarkable gains of 67.32% in production and 76.71% in dispatch, showcasing the robust expansion and operational efficiency of the coal sector.

The Ministry of Coal emphasized its commitment to nurturing a sustainable and forward-looking coal ecosystem, aligning with India's vision for green development as part of Viksit Bharat 2047. This strategic focus on innovation and sustainability aims to secure India's energy future while reinforcing its status as a global economic power.

As the coal sector continues to evolve, it remains a cornerstone of industrial growth and economic advancement, with an eye on creating a greener legacy for future generations, as highlighted by the Ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025