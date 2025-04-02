India's Coal Production and Dispatch Surges to New Heights in FY 2024-25

In a landmark achievement for India's energy sector, the Ministry of Coal has announced a new record in coal production and dispatch for the financial year 2024-25. According to official data, coal production soared to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) as of March 31, 2025, marking an impressive 29.79% growth from last year's 147.11 MT.

Coal dispatches also experienced a significant uptake, reaching 190.42 MT, up by 33.36% from the previous fiscal year's 142.79 MT. This achievement underscores the sector's resilience and efficiency, which are pivotal in meeting the energy demands of power, steel, and cement industries across the nation.

The stellar performance is credited to both captive and commercial mines. Captive mines reported a growth of 24.72% in production and 27.76% in dispatch, while commercial mines exhibited remarkable gains of 67.32% in production and 76.71% in dispatch, showcasing the robust expansion and operational efficiency of the coal sector.

The Ministry of Coal emphasized its commitment to nurturing a sustainable and forward-looking coal ecosystem, aligning with India's vision for green development as part of Viksit Bharat 2047. This strategic focus on innovation and sustainability aims to secure India's energy future while reinforcing its status as a global economic power.

As the coal sector continues to evolve, it remains a cornerstone of industrial growth and economic advancement, with an eye on creating a greener legacy for future generations, as highlighted by the Ministry's statement.

